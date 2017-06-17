Arik Armstead puts Pierre through football drills
Former Pleasant Grove and current 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead returned to his hometown of Elk Grove to host the 2nd Annual Arik Armstead football camp for local youth. He also put ABC10's Pierre Noujaim through a few football drills in the process.
KXTV 3:56 PM. PDT June 17, 2017
