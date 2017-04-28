Sacramento's Ahkello Witherspoon talks about being drafted by 49ers
Colorado cornerback and former Christian Brothers high school star Ahkello Witherspoon talks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham about hearing his name called by the San Francisco 49ers on Friday during the third round of the NFL Draft.
KXTV 2:19 AM. PDT April 29, 2017
