49ers interview Anthony Lynn for coaching job

Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Buffalo Bills works the sidelines against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (PHOTO: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers are interviewing Buffalo Bills interim coach Anthony Lynn for their head coach opening.

The team met with Lynn on Wednesday as the Niners began the process of finding the replacement for Chip Kelly, who was fired after one season on Sunday. San Francisco also fired general manager Trent Baalke and is looking to fill that spot as well.

CEO Jed York said earlier in the week that he was open to hiring the head coach or the general manager first and the key issue was finding two people who can work closely together in those roles.

