BoycottBudweiser? Budweiser Super Bowl ad sparks immigrant debate

People watching Super Bowl LI aren't shying away from the politics.

Tweeters are furiously posting #BoycottBudweiser after the beer company created a Super Bowl ad telling the immigrant beginnings of its founder, Adolphus Busch, a German who came to St. Louis in the 1800s.

The ad comes at a time when the issue of immigration is more politically charged because of President Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The company boasts the commercial as, "the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream."

This is the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream. #ThisBudsForYou pic.twitter.com/TuJO7NSEWs — Budweiser (@Budweiser) January 31, 2017

Here's a bit of what was said. It's not all bickering. Some people are even boycotting the boycott.

#BoycottBudweiser Guess who is going to start drinking Bud? This #nastywoman !!!! — Krissa Harris (@LlamaDingo) February 6, 2017

I'd like to know how many of the folks planning to #boycottBudweiser are not the descendants of immigrants? Are you all Native Americans? — Cathleen Miller (@CMillerWrite) February 5, 2017

I drank @Budweiser for the first time in 10 years last night. #BoycottBudweiser? Not me and my crew of 64 million who support immigrants! — Jenna K (@HighGlossSauce) February 5, 2017

