Close Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now KUSA 2:07 PM. PST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?RELATED: Super Bowl LI CoverageVote for your favorite ad! (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Why is my PG&E bill so high? Republican McClintock leaves town hall meeting with police escort amid protesters Designer's controversial piece pulled from Art Street exhibit FWISD Coking death Difficult debate continues over 'Right to Try' law in California Adoption agency files for bankruptcy Help for homeless veterans DeMarcus Cousins proud of Kings following OT win over Warriors Rodents eating new car wiring Concerns arise over Stockton pastor's sermon on Muslims More Stories Police: Home invsasion suspect dies after struggle… Feb. 5, 2017, 10:30 a.m. McClintock met with protesters, leaves town hall… Feb. 4, 2017, 2:04 p.m. Sacramento designer stands by controversial swastika artwork Feb. 4, 2017, 6:11 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs