Vikings game invaded by Dakota pipeline protesters

During the second quarter of Sunday's Minnesota Vikings game against the Chicago Bears, protesters at U.S. Bank Stadium unrolled a huge banner that read "U.S. Bank Divest #NoDAPL," a reference to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
But two of the men involved dangled dangerously over the crowd after it was revealed:
Scary ... guy hangin from rafters w Divest banner. #NoDAPL let's just say I'm hopeful security officials are working on it pic.twitter.com/aa4Q8WY21U— Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) January 1, 2017
Activists behind the protest claim U.S. Bank has given $175 million in credit to the parent company responsible for the pipeline.
Authorities were seen trying to get involved, while rows of seats below the protesters were cleared:
It's all fun and games until the PoPo show #usbankstadium #vikings pic.twitter.com/0yk1oAWgf0— WacoJohnny (@WacoJohnny) January 1, 2017
Cops are all like "we'll just wait for you down here, m'kay" #usbankstadium #vikings @Caddyswag pic.twitter.com/Z4gOlIX4YB— WacoJohnny (@WacoJohnny) January 1, 2017
@Deadspin they cleared the seats from underneath the banner pic.twitter.com/ANEXxUJyID— Sam Bevins (@SamBevins32) January 1, 2017
Play continued as the drama above unfolded.
