Vikings game invaded by Dakota pipeline protesters

During the second quarter of Sunday's Minnesota Vikings game against the Chicago Bears, protesters at U.S. Bank Stadium unrolled a huge banner that read "U.S. Bank Divest #NoDAPL," a reference to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

But two of the men involved dangled dangerously over the crowd after it was revealed:

Scary ... guy hangin from rafters w Divest banner. #NoDAPL let's just say I'm hopeful security officials are working on it pic.twitter.com/aa4Q8WY21U — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) January 1, 2017

Activists behind the protest claim U.S. Bank has given $175 million in credit to the parent company responsible for the pipeline.

Authorities were seen trying to get involved, while rows of seats below the protesters were cleared:

@Deadspin they cleared the seats from underneath the banner pic.twitter.com/ANEXxUJyID — Sam Bevins (@SamBevins32) January 1, 2017

Play continued as the drama above unfolded.

