Couture lifts Sharks past Lightning 2-1

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) celebrates scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks won 2-1. PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Logan Couture scored 22 seconds into the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ryan Carpenter also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight and fifth in seven games overall.

Jonathan Drouin scored for the Lightning, who fell to 2-6-1 in their last nine games and 2-9-3 over their past 14 road games.

Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 24 of 25 shots to improve to 8-2. Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 22 of 24 shots.

