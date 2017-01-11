Hamilton's late goal third lifts Flames over Sharks 3-2

Jan 11, 2017; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) celebrates his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. PHOTO: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) - Dougie Hamilton scored at 17:41 of the third period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Hamilton and rookie Matthew Tkachuk each finished with a goal and an assist for the Flames, and Michael Frolik also scored. Mikael Backlund added a pair of assists.

Making his third straight start for the Flames, Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots to pick up his 15th win of the season.

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, while Logan Couture also scored.

Making just his sixth start of the season, San Jose's Aaron Dell made 25 saves in the loss.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.