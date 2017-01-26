Sekera scores 2 goals, leads surging Oilers past Sharks 4-1

Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) battle for the puck in the second period at SAP Center. (PHOTO: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Andrej Sekera scored two goals and the surging Edmonton Oilers extended their point streak to eight games by beating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night.

Edmonton ended San Jose's six-game winning streak and tied the Sharks for the Pacific Division lead heading into the All-Star break. Both teams have 64 points, one more than Anaheim.

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot played brilliantly in earning his 26th win of the season. He made several point-blank saves and stopped 32 of 33 shots.

Drake Cauggiula and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 7-0-1 over their last eight games. The only loss during that span came to Nashville in a shootout.

Logan Couture scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 18 saves.

