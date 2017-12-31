KXTV
Close

Raiders fire coach Jack Del Rio after 6-10 season

Associated Press , KXTV 5:14 PM. PST December 31, 2017

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has been fired after a disappointing season.

Del Rio said owner Mark Davis told him after the team's season-ending 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that he would not be retained as coach in Oakland. Del Rio had signed a four-year contract extension last February after Oakland ended a 13-year playoff drought with a 12-win season last year.

The Raiders followed that up with one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL. Oakland went 6-10 for the second biggest one-season drops in wins in franchise history.

© 2018 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories