Referee's marriage proposal at Stockton basketball game goes viral

Official Pete Campbell surprises his girlfriend of three years, Mackenzie Hill, with a surprise marriage proposal at St. Mary's High School's Morelli Gym. (PHOTO: Lina Washington)

What happened before tip off of the rivalry game between the St. Mary's and Lincoln High School girls basketball team is going viral with more than 50,000 views on Facebook and Twitter.

Bruno Mars was playing through the speakers at St. Mary's High School's Morelli Gym last Wednesday as the varsity girls basketball team prepared to take on rival Lincoln. The stands were full just before tip off as St. Mary's senior star Aquira Decosta prepared to get the game started for the Lady Rams.

However, none of the players on the court knew that this game would be about more than just basketball.

The music dimmed as an official blew her whistle. She jogged out to midcourt and motioned for Decosta and Lincoln's Hadiya Kennedy to separate, which halted the jump ball. The official then waved in another referee, Pete Campbell, who would become one of stars of the game.

As Campbell approached a third official, Mackenzie Hill, it became apparent to the players and spectators in the gym that some "Morelli Magic" was happening. After about a minute of conversation that was muted by the cheers and applause coming from the stands, Campbell reached in his back pocket, pulled out a ring, and got down on one knee to propose to Hill, his girlfriend of three years.

In Campbell's YouTube video showing the different angles of the proposal, you can see the genuine surprise and elation on the high school players' faces as it unfolds. Campbell says he wanted to propose to Hill where they met: on the basketball court.

No fouls were issued when the newly engaged couple hugged, kissed, and posed for pictures at midcourt before celebrating with fellow officials at the scorer's table.

St. Mary's went on a dominant 82-34 win over Lincoln to improve to 19-2 overall.

