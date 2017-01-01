Chip Kelly fired as head coach of 49ers

(Photo: Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are cleaning house following a dismal 2-14 conclusion to the 2016-17 NFL season.

Chip Kelly has been fired as the team’s head coach after just one season at the helm. The decision follows the news of general manager Trent Baalke also being let go earlier Sunday.

“Despite my feelings for Trent and Chip, I felt the decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary," said 49ers owner Jed York in a statement released by the team. "The performance of this team has not lived up to my expectations or those of our fans, and that is truly disappointing. We all expected to see this team progress and develop as the season went on, but unfortunately that did not happen. That is why now is the time to find a new direction for this team.”

The 49ers will now look for their fourth head coach in the last four years and a replacement for Baalke, who was the general manager since 2011.

Copyright 2016 KXTV