Rivera powers Mets in 8-2 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rene Rivera homered twice, Rafael Montero pitched into the sixth inning in a spot start and the New York Mets swept the sliding San Francisco Giants with an 8-2 victory on Sunday.

Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce also connected for New York, which had lost four straight and seven of eight coming into the series. Granderson went 2 for 3 with three walks.

San Francisco has lost five straight and 12 of 13. Matt Moore (3-8) was charged with five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Rivera hit a two-run homer in the second and a solo drive in the fourth. It was the first career multihomer game for the reserve catcher, who has played for five teams during parts of nine seasons in the majors.

Rivera shined defensively, too. He made a diving catch on Denard Span's foul popup in the first inning, crashing into the fence behind home plate on the play.

Bruce added a two-run drive in the eighth for his team-best 20th homer, and Granderson went deep in the ninth.

Montero (1-4) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two while throwing a season-high 104 pitches.

