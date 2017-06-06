Ruthie Bolton shares domestic violence documentary at Golden 1 Center

Former Sacramento Monarchs and WNBA legend Ruthie Bolton at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Sean Cunningham ABC10/KXTV) (Photo: Cunningham, Sean)

Fans in Sacramento will remember Ruthie Bolton as the face of the now defunct Monarchs of the WNBA, but they had no idea of her struggles off the court.

Bolton, 50, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and was one of the most successful athletes in the history of women's basketball. She won two NCAA national championships at Auburn before beginning a seven-year WNBA career - all in Sacramento, where she won a championship with the Monarchs in 2005.

For Bolton, basketball was her safe haven. A place she was in control and could find comfort. Away from the game, she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Last year, ESPN released a documentary entitled "Mighty Ruthie" that chronicles both Bolton's stellar basketball career, as well as her struggles in a toxic 11-year marriage, which came to an end in 2002.

Bolton was on hand at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night to screen the film in front of almost 300 fans, former Monarchs teammates and members of WEAVE - which provides crisis intervention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Sacramento county.





