Sac State signs 29 on National Signing Day

The Sacramento area produced another stellar crop of high school athletes who will get the opportunity to play on the collegiate level thanks to full-ride scholarships because of their efforts in athletics and in the classroom.

Wednesday’s National Signing Day was headlined locally by Josh Falo, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end from Inderkum High School who is headed to the University of Southern California after an agonizing couple of weeks.

Falo, who narrowed his college scholarship offers from over 25 to three, had a hard time deciding between USC, Oregon and Colorado, delaying his decision and waiting to announce his choice in Wednesday’s signing ceremony in front of family, friends and classmates.

Inderkum's Josh Faldo signed his letter of intent to USC:

Inderkum's Trajon Cotton is headed to Oregon State:

Burbank's Deonte Johnson signs to the University of Miami:

Folsom Bulldogs signings were led by Ariel Ngata who picked the University of Washington:

Jesuit shortstop Darren Baker signs with Cal Berkeley (son of notable Major League Baseball manager Dusty Baker):

Elk Grove receiver Gavin Reinwald signs with Cal Berkeley, which was one of 20 scholarships given in the Elk Grove School District:

Many Sacramento Dragons signed. Two were running back Tariq Hollandsworth who picked UNLV and women's basketball player Sasha Brown who's headed to Long Beach:

Two St. Francis soccer stars sign to west coast schools:

Also, here's a list of a few of those 29 players that signed to Sacramento State:

Daron Bland DB - Modesto, Calif. (Central Catholic HS)

Dewey Cotton WR - Stockton, Calif. (St. Mary’s HS)

Elijah Dotson RB - Sacramento, Calif. (Antelope HS)

Calvin Grover TE - Modesto, Calif. (Downey HS)

Sione Liku LB - Stockton, Calif. (Brookside Christian HS)*

Killian Rosko DL - Sonora, Calif. (Sonora HS)

Kaiden Sanders OL - Yuba City, Calif. (Yuba City HS)

