Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger resigns

Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger announced Monday he is leaving the organization after four seasons with the team.

Granger, who said he will be looking for a new challenge, was originally hired as team president in July of 2013.

“The Kings are in an amazing place, and it’s time for me to take on a new challenge," Granger said in a press release. "Together, we reenergized downtown Sacramento, creating the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena that our fans and team are proud to call home. The community of Sacramento has embraced my family and I will always be proud of the role I played here. I want to thank Vivek, the Kings’ leadership team and incredible staff for their support. I’m confident the Kings organization will continue to do great things in Sacramento and break new ground across the League.”

John Rinehart, a Kings business executive who is one of the franchise's longest-tenured employees, will take over as president of business operations. Granger will remain with the team for one month during the transition period.

“Chris is one of the best in the business and we are extremely thankful for his contributions to the Kings and the Sacramento community," Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in the press release. "He was instrumental in helping us create the world’s most innovative and sustainable arena, Golden 1 Center, for our fans and building Sacramento’s new entertainment district, Downtown Commons. Approaching the one year anniversary of our new arena’s opening, we continue to see great progress across the entire organization that wouldn't have been possible without his leadership."

Sacramento was lucky to have Chris Granger. Most people will never know just how lucky. VERY lucky. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 20, 2017

