Sacramento Republic FC signs first Academy player

Sacramento Republic FC fans watch their team at the new Bonney Field Friday night. (Photo: KXTV News10)

Sacramento Republic FC welcomes a new player to the team.

On Friday, the MLS team announced signing its first U.S. Soccer Development Academy player in history, 16-year-old Roberto Hategan. Republic FC agreed to a two-year USL contract, with a club option for the 2019 season, with the midfielder.

“Hategan highlights the immense talent in the Sacramento region and will be one of many future Academy signings,” said Republic FC Owner, Kevin Nagle, in a press statement. “Today’s signing is not just an accomplishment for our Academy coaches and staff, but is a tribute to the strength of the youth competitive leagues in the region.”

Hategan played with San Juan Soccer Club before joining Republic FC’s Academy in the 2015-16 season. He scored 20 goals in the last two seasons playing with Republic FC’s Academy teams. The midfielder was also honored with a call-up in April 2016 to the U.S. National Team U-16 Boys’ Team. Hategan appeared in two matches with the National Team, including an appearance in the Delle Nazioni Tournament against England.

Hategan will be available for Republic FC’s next match on July 1st at Papa Murphy’s Park. Tickets for the match are available at SacRepublicFC.com. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

