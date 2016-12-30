Sacramento's Cody Garbrandt talks to ABC10 after winning UFC championship

Cody Garbrandt of Sacramento's Team Alpha Male talks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham following his victory at UFC 207 in Las Vegas where he defeated Dominick Cruz by unanimous decision to win his first championship belt, which he in turn, gave to his biggest fan, Maddox Maple.

KXTV 12:50 AM. PST December 31, 2016

