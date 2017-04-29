KXTV
Several players from Sacramento area selected in NFL Draft, sign as undrafted free agents

Colorado cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon takes ABC10 inside his Sacramento home during his draft day party, and talks about heading to the San Francisco 49ers, after hearing his name called in Friday's third round of the NFL draft.

Nick Wilder, KXTV 9:36 PM. PDT April 29, 2017

A number of players from the Sacramento area were both selected in the 2017 NFL Draft and signed as undrafted free agents afterward. 

The local products who were drafted included:

The local products who signed as undrafted free agents included: 

  • Cole Hikutini, linebacker from Lousville, signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers (Pleasant Grove High School - Elk Grove)
  • Thomas Sperbeck, wide receiver from Boise State, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Jesuit High School - Carmichael)
  • Marcus Rios, defensive back from UCLA, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos (Cosumnes Oaks High School - Elk Grove)
  • Steven Moore, offensive lineman from California, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans (Elk Grove High School)
  • Justin Davis, running back from USC, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams (Lincoln High School - Stockton)

