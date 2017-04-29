Several players from Sacramento area selected in NFL Draft, sign as undrafted free agents

A number of players from the Sacramento area were both selected in the 2017 NFL Draft and signed as undrafted free agents afterward.
The local products who were drafted included:
- Ahkello Witherspoon, cornerback from Colorado, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers (Christian Brothers High School)
- Eddie Vanderdoes, defensive lineman from UCLA, was drafted in the third round by the Oakland Raiders (Placer High School)
- Tanner Vallejo, linebacker from Boise State, was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills (Nevada Union High School)
- Jordan Carrell, defensive tackle from Colorado, was drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys (Roseville High School)
The local products who signed as undrafted free agents included:
- Cole Hikutini, linebacker from Lousville, signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers (Pleasant Grove High School - Elk Grove)
- Thomas Sperbeck, wide receiver from Boise State, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Jesuit High School - Carmichael)
- Marcus Rios, defensive back from UCLA, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos (Cosumnes Oaks High School - Elk Grove)
- Steven Moore, offensive lineman from California, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans (Elk Grove High School)
- Justin Davis, running back from USC, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams (Lincoln High School - Stockton)
