Several players from Sacramento area selected in NFL Draft, sign as undrafted free agents

A number of players from the Sacramento area were both selected in the 2017 NFL Draft and signed as undrafted free agents afterward.

The local products who were drafted included:

Ahkello Witherspoon, cornerback from Colorado, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers (Christian Brothers High School)

Eddie Vanderdoes, defensive lineman from UCLA, was drafted in the third round by the Oakland Raiders (Placer High School)

Tanner Vallejo, linebacker from Boise State, was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills (Nevada Union High School)

Jordan Carrell, defensive tackle from Colorado, was drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Cowboys (Roseville High School)

The local products who signed as undrafted free agents included:

Cole Hikutini, linebacker from Lousville, signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers (Pleasant Grove High School - Elk Grove)

Thomas Sperbeck, wide receiver from Boise State, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Jesuit High School - Carmichael)

Marcus Rios, defensive back from UCLA, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos (Cosumnes Oaks High School - Elk Grove)

Steven Moore, offensive lineman from California, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans (Elk Grove High School)

Justin Davis, running back from USC, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Rams (Lincoln High School - Stockton)

