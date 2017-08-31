Earthquakes' Quincy Amarikwa teaches soccer clinic in El Dorado Hills

San Jose Earthquakes forward Quincy Amarikwa, who played at UC Davis, held a youth soccer clinic in El Dorado Hills on Wednesday for the Folsom Lake Quakes, a youth academy for the MLS club. Full interview follows.

KXTV 12:04 AM. PDT September 01, 2017

