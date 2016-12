Steph Curry sneakers raise $43,157 for Oakland fire victims

A close-up of the shoes that Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors wore during their game against the New York Knicks. The shoes are a tribute to all the lives that were lost in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland on December 2. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $43,157 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers.

The Warriors said Friday that the shoes Curry wore against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 were auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for $30,101. The "Oakland Strong" shoes feature the words "OAKLAND" down the side of the left shoe and "STRONG" down the side of the right shoe in Golden State's yellow and blue colors.

The pregame "Ghost Ship" shoes that feature the words "GHOST SHIP" in graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe went to an anonymous bidder for $13,356.

Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them.

Curry had posted on Twitter to advertise the eBay auction.

The fire broke out Dec. 2 during a party at the Ghost Ship warehouse.

