T.J. Dillashaw talks to ABC10 about win at UFC 207, Looking to face Garbrandt
Angels Camp native T.J. Dillashaw talks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham following his unanimous decision victory over John Lineker at UFC 207 in Las Vegas and looking ahead to a possible title shot against new champion Cody Garbrandt.
KXTV 12:43 AM. PST December 31, 2016
