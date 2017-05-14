Team Novo Nordisk continues to inspire athletes with type 1 diabetes

Team Novo Nordisk training together in preparation for the Tour of California. (Photo: Noujaim, Pierre)

SACRAMENTO -- The Amgen Tour of California returned to Sacramento this weekend and one cycling team was catching the eyes of local cycling fans, but not for their racing results.

Team Novo Nordisk is a team compiled of cyclists all of whom live with type-one diabetes.

"We inspire, we educate and we empower the people affected by diabetes all over the world," said Charles Planet, a cyclist with the team. "It's a really nice mission to help people."

All of the athletes on the team hope to serve as inspiration to those who suffer from the same disease.

"It's a pretty unique team and it's really nice to have a teammate with the same condition," said David Lozano, who also rides for Team Novo Nordisk.

The men racing in this weekend's Tour of California is one of several is the elite squad in the Team Novo Nordisk umbrella. There are several other teams comprised of 100 athletes from over 20 countries who all compete for Novo Nordisk with type-one diabetes.

The Tour of California will move south to Modesto on Monday for stage two of the men's race, concluding in San Jose. The race will conclude in Pasadena on May 20.





Follow Pierre Noujaim on Twitter: @TheNouj

© 2017 KXTV-TV