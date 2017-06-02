Texas teen becomes 10th high schooler to run sub-4:00 mile

Hand with a stopwatch (Photo: Polka Dot Images, © Getty Images)

The hallowed halls of the sub 4:00 mile got a new resident Thursday night when Texas native Reed Brown clocked a 3:59.30 at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis, Missouri.

As reported by MileSplit, Brown’s first ever sub-4:00 mile counted as the fourth fastest in scholastic running history. The teen ran a stunning 56.8 seconds in the final 400 meters of his race to slip under the 4:00 threshold, all while competing against the best in the nation in the professional mile.

Reed Brown becomes the tenth high school sub-4 miler ever, #4 all-time: https://t.co/rAB7gk0RKT pic.twitter.com/854U0LSMoa — FloTrack (@FloTrack) June 2, 2017

Stealing the Thunder at a major event is nothing new for Brown, who captured the Foot Locker Cross-Country national title this fall while competing for Texas power Southlake Carroll.

Brown will head to Oregon in the fall, where he won’t be a sole superstar. Instead, he’ll be just the latest top distance runner to call Hayward Field home, and he’ll get there with quite the pedigree.

