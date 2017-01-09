UFC's Cody Garbrandt returns to Sacramento as champion

New UFC bantamweight champion Cody "No Love" Garbrandt talks to ABC10's Sean Cunningham and Pierre Noujaim about returning to Sacramento with the belt, the support from teammates at Team Alpha Male, suffering a knee injury before UFC 207, his promise to his fan Maddux Maple and defending his title.

KXTV 7:44 PM. PST January 09, 2017

