Vegas hockey team honors victims of shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A tribute to last week's mass shooting victims preceded the Vegas Golden Knights opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Members of the Golden Knights organization accompanied 26 first-responders onto the ice. Eight nurses, seven firefighters, six police officers, three paramedics and two doctors were recognized before the debut of the city's first major league professional sports franchise.

A gunman opened fire on a country music festival on Oct. 1, killing 58 and wounding nearly 500. Hospitals were overflowing with victims and many tales of heroism have arisen from the chaos.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said it was "an honor and a privilege" to be in the city that has banded together in solidarity after the attack.

