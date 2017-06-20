Holocaust survivor gets honorary high school diploma

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Is it weird for adults to go to water parks without children?
-
Roseville police find body in trunk of car
-
Recycling of beverage containers takes dip in California
-
Kansas PG Frank Mason III holds a dunking exhibition in Sac, talks 2nd workout with Kings
-
RV fire on Capitol City Freeway
-
Tips for water safety this summer
-
Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting
-
Rats spotted in Stockton Food-4-Less produce
-
Residents continue to battle heat in Sacramento
-
Azle family says sons infected with E. coli at petting zoo
More Stories
-
Flex Alert issued statewide for CaliforniaJun 20, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
'Bachelor in Paradise' finds no misconduct on set,…Jun 20, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
Embracing yourself during Pride MonthJun 20, 2017, 7:58 a.m.