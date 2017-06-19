Woman meets trooper who save her from Gatlinburg wildfires

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: June 18, 2017
-
Turn the Page
-
GRAPHIC: Shootout in Myrtle Beach Streamed on Facebook Live
-
Seven injured after multi-car collision on WB Business I-80
-
Puppies recovering after copperhead bit them
-
Attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Sacramento.
-
Video of Rocklin officer-involved shooting released
-
Dad pushes Academic Excellence Over Athletics
-
8-year-old honorary firefighter passes away after battle with leukemia
-
Good Samaritan dies after being hit by car
More Stories
-
Sacramento hits 106 degrees, breaks record for June 18Jun 18, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
4 lanes closed after road buckles on Highway 50 in…Jun 18, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Hate crime discovered at Sacramento churchJun 18, 2017, 10:43 a.m.