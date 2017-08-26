'Catastrophic Flooding' in Texas Expected After Hurricane Harvey Made Landfall
6 Million people are expected to be in Hurricane Harvey's path, in what The National Weather Service says will be 'Catastrophic flooding expected over the next few days' in Southeast Texas. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KXTV 1:50 PM. PDT August 26, 2017
