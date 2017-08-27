10 Day 'March To Confront White Supremacy' To Travel From Charlottesville to D.C.

After the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville shook the country, a ten day march will travel from Charlottesville, VA to Washington D.C beginning Monday August 28th to confront white supremacy. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.

KXTV 10:07 AM. PDT August 27, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories