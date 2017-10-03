A Huge Solar Storm Is Coming And Could Cost $20 Trillion Of Damage
Solar storms are known to disrupt satellite and radio communications, but scientists now say that one extreme space weather event could cause 'doomsday' on Earth. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KXTV 8:35 AM. PDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Cameron Park man killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
-
Stockton woman describes experience near Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Sacramento high schools share policies on students taking knee during anthem
-
Nurse in Southern Nevada describes chaos after deadly Las Vegas shooting
-
De'Aaron Fox reflects on his first Kings preseason game
-
Las Vegas shooting unique for law enforcement
-
Soldiers welcomed home by family following deployment in Kuwait
-
President Trump remarks on Las Vegas shooting
-
Memorial held for fallen California firefighters throughout the years
More Stories
-
Cameron Park man killed in Las Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
iOS 11 killed my battery life. Here's how I finally…Oct. 3, 2017, 6:44 a.m.