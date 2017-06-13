Comey Calls For The Recordings Of His Conversations With The President To Be Made Public
During former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress, he called for the recordings of his conversations with President Trump to be made public. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KXTV 1:16 PM. PDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother remains missing after fishing at Feather River Park
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
Young Warriors fan from Fairfield becoming internet sensation
-
Tracy Triangle traffic experiencing delays
-
Kings forward Skal Labissiere explains the importance of the mental part of the game
-
Oakland to host Warriors parade and rally on Thursday
-
Sacramento men competing in World Butchers Championships
-
June snow brings more powder to Sierra Nevada
-
Getting your home ready for the heat wave
-
Is activated charcoal safe?
More Stories
-
Gov. Jerry Brown, top lawmakers announce budget dealJun 13, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in…Jun 13, 2017, 8:51 a.m.
-
Warriors say no decision has been made on White House visitJun 13, 2017, 9:52 a.m.