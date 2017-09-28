Congressman Al Green: 'Black People Shouldn't Go to White House Until Trump Apologizes for NFL Comments'
Democratic Texas Congressman Al Green is calling on black Americans to turn down White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for calling an NFL players who take a knee during the National Anthem a 'son of a ____.' Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KXTV 4:15 PM. PDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sacramento mother shares concerns after 5-year-old walks out of school
-
Sacramento police release video double homicide suspect's shooting death
-
Local A.M. forecast: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017
-
Family still hoping for answers two years after son killed in Stockton
-
Suspect dies on I-80 after standoff with police
-
Father posts sign at local park warning drug dealers to stay away
-
Rocklin police officer arrested after being accused of using excessive force
-
Community members react to shooting in south Sacramento
-
15-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
-
How to protect yourself from the Equifax breach
More Stories
-
Rockfall occurs at Yosemite's El Capitan for second…Sep 28, 2017, 4:45 p.m.
-
Saying goodbye to the heat, and looking ahead to…Sep 28, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
-
Police investigate second shooting death this week…Sep 28, 2017, 6:29 a.m.