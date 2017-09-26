Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?
It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KXTV 6:25 AM. PDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How accurate is "The Good Doctor" regarding autism?
-
Community members express concerns about proposed homeless shelter in North Sacramento
-
The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch
-
Former NFL player, Sacramento native Ralph DeLoach talks Trump, NFL protests
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
CVS announces limits to opioid prescriptions
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Sept. 25, 2017
-
Kings Media Day 2017: De'Aaron Fox
-
Kings Media Day 2017: Bogdan Bogdanovic
-
Proposed project could reduce Capital City Freeway congestion
More Stories
-
Sacramento-area high schools share policies on…Sep 25, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Embedded: Delivering rescue crews and supplies to…Sep 25, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
-
Sacramento native, former NFL player boycotting leagueSep 26, 2017, 12:01 a.m.