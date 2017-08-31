Disneyland Paris Apologizes For Banning Boy From 'Princess For a Day' Experience

Disneyland Paris refused to let a boy participate in a 'Princess for a day' experience since he wasn't a girl. Veuer's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.

KXTV 8:09 AM. PDT August 31, 2017

