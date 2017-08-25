Ethics Group Wants To Know How Much Treasury Secretary's Eclipse Watching Trip Cost
While millions of people around the world picked specific places to enjoy the historical solar eclipse, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton enjoyed the view from the roof of Fort Knox in Kentucky. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona
KXTV 8:18 AM. PDT August 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Local coach discusses viral cheerleading video
-
Galt student earns rare feat, achieves perfect ACT score
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Message in a bottled found after 36 years
-
Sacramento launches new security system at Sacramento RT stations
-
Amazon working toward air cargo facility at Sacramento International Airport
-
'Be Like Mike': Kids remember Sgt. Michael Pershall
-
P.M. weather: August 24, 2017
More Stories
-
Kids remember Sgt. Michael Pershall and his impact…Aug 24, 2017, 10:50 p.m.
-
Missing 10-year-old boy found safeAug 25, 2017, 6:09 a.m.
-
NICU babies flown out of storm zone to North TexasAug 24, 2017, 8:30 p.m.