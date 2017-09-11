Florida Sheriff Warns People Not To Shoot Guns At Hurricane Irma
A Florida Sheriff in Pasco County, where Hurricane Irma is expected to hit directly as it moves up through the state, tweeted, warning residents not to shoot firearms at Hurricane Irma. Jose Sepulveda (@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KXTV 12:06 PM. PDT September 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wrong-way driver killed in fiery freeway crash in Sacramento
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Off-duty East Palo Alto officer undergoes surgery after being shot in Lathrop
-
High School students place flags in memory of 9/11 victims in Rocklin
-
3,500 flags wave in Sacramento as 9/11 memorial
-
Mother, daughter killed in their South Sacramento home remembered
-
What people are talking about at the California Craft Beer Summit
-
Can city, county officials join to solve homelessness?
-
Friday Night Football Week 2 edition!
-
Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital
More Stories
-
Man 'acting bizarrely' arrested in Granite Bay parkSep 11, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
-
Disney World dodges major Hurricane Irma damageSep 11, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
-
3,500 flags a solemn, moving 9/11 memorial in SacramentoSep 10, 2017, 3:06 p.m.