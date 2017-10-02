Gun Stocks Soar Amid Deadliest Mass Shooting in American History

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Las Vegas country music fans take cover amid gunfire
-
12-year-old injured in hit-and-run, suspect at large
-
Soldiers welcomed home by family following deployment in Kuwait
-
Friday Night Football Week 5 edition
-
Sac Republic win fuels MLS dreams
-
Dog dead after beaten by bat, Fairfield police searching for suspects
-
Death toll rising from earthquake in Mexico, buildings still impacted
-
Bicyclists from around the world travel to West Sacramento for Cyclocross
-
KXTV Breaking News
More Stories
-
Las Vegas Strip shooting: More than 50 dead, more…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
How to help after the Las Vegas concert shootingOct. 2, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
Photos: Chaos in Las Vegas as shots rain on crowd at concertOct. 2, 2017, 2:53 a.m.