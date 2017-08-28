If You've Used TD Bank's Coin-Counting Machines? You May be Owed Money!

If you're a recent TDBank Customer, you may be owed money. And now it's time to file a clai, The bank is settling a class action lawsuit, filed by customers who are accusing the company's 'Penny Arcade' change counting machine of miscounting money. Aidan

KXTV 2:04 PM. PDT August 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories