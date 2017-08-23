Is Someone Hacking the 7th Fleet? Navy to Investigate After Warship Crashes

While investigators search for answers in what caused the collision between the 7th fleet warship the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, a high ranking Navy admiral has called for an investigation into the possibility of 'cyber intrusion or sabotage.'

KXTV 12:55 PM. PDT August 23, 2017

