Is Someone Hacking the 7th Fleet? Navy to Investigate After Warship Crashes
While investigators search for answers in what caused the collision between the 7th fleet warship the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker, a high ranking Navy admiral has called for an investigation into the possibility of 'cyber intrusion or sabotage.'
KXTV 12:55 PM. PDT August 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why you could be smelling smoke in the Sacramento area
-
Off-duty Modesto police officer killed in fatal crash
-
Sensors detect 3 wrong-way drivers in new Caltrans pilot program
-
Man charged in fatal crash talks about conversation with family
-
Police search for 3 suspects following armed robbery in Natomas
-
Viewing the eclipse from 37,000 feet above the clouds
-
Common hosts "Imagine Justice" concert in downtown Sacramento
-
Powerball soars past $700 million
-
Proposed rest area on trail in West Sacramento brings mixed opinions
-
Stolen bike ring busted by Truckee Police Department
More Stories
-
Trump preaches unity to vets after fiery political speechAug 23, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
-
Protesters to meet Trump in Reno: 'Hate cannot be…Aug 23, 2017, 10:58 a.m.
-
California dad gets 25 years to life in son's killingAug 23, 2017, 12:13 p.m.