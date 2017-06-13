Ivanka and Melania Trump Decide Not to Wear Headscarves on Saudi Arabia Trip
While traveling with President Trump on his trip to Saudi Arabia, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump reportedly decided not to wear headscarves. Veuer's Aaron Dickens has more.
KXTV 1:46 AM. PDT June 14, 2017
