Jared Kushner Snubbed in Egypt After U.S. Cuts

Jared Kushner is having to rearrange his schedule in Egypt after he was snubbed by the Foreign Ministry in Cairo in response to the U.S. cuts and delay in aid to the country. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

KXTV 12:53 PM. PDT August 23, 2017

