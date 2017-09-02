Justice Department Finds No Evidence Obama Wiretapped Trump Tower During Campaign
It's confirmed, the Justice Department found no evidence that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KXTV 11:40 AM. PDT September 02, 2017
