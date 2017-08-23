Liberty University Grads To Return Diplomas to Protest Jerry Falwell Jr. Support For Trump

Almost 300 alumni from Liberty University will be sending their diplomas back to their alma mater to protest of the university President's support of Donald Trump. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.

KXTV 12:56 PM. PDT August 23, 2017

