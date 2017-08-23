Members of 'Village People' Feud Over Co-Founder's Return Without Them
A member of the 70's disco group Village People is getting the band back together... the only problem is, it won't consist of any of the original members of the group. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KXTV 12:53 PM. PDT August 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why you could be smelling smoke in the Sacramento area
-
Off-duty Modesto police officer killed in fatal crash
-
Sensors detect 3 wrong-way drivers in new Caltrans pilot program
-
Man charged in fatal crash talks about conversation with family
-
Police search for 3 suspects following armed robbery in Natomas
-
Viewing the eclipse from 37,000 feet above the clouds
-
Common hosts "Imagine Justice" concert in downtown Sacramento
-
Powerball soars past $700 million
-
Proposed rest area on trail in West Sacramento brings mixed opinions
-
Stolen bike ring busted by Truckee Police Department
More Stories
-
Trump preaches unity to vets after fiery political speechAug 23, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
-
Protesters to meet Trump in Reno: 'Hate cannot be…Aug 23, 2017, 10:58 a.m.
-
California dad gets 25 years to life in son's killingAug 23, 2017, 12:13 p.m.