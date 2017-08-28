Mexico Offers Hurricane Help To Texas But Not To Trump For Building The Wall
With numerous organizations attempting to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey's destruction, Mexico's government has also extended an offer to help. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KXTV 8:08 AM. PDT August 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Berkeley rally canceled following similar gathering in San Francisco
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Deadly shooting claims one life, injures others in South Sacramento
-
Fatal shooting reported at South Sacramento house party
-
How will Hurricane Harvey affect the economy?
-
Paralyzed in May, Cal rugby player is regaining his strength
-
Rare oil found to increase intelligence - The Deal Guy
-
Galt student earns rare feat, achieves perfect ACT score
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
More Stories
-
Heat wave could break 102-year-old area recordAug 28, 2017, 8:28 a.m.
-
PHOTOS: Harvey producing 'catastrophic' flooding in…Aug 27, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
Paralyzed Cal rugby player back home and thankful…Aug 28, 2017, 5:13 a.m.