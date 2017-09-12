More Than $53,000 Raised for Hot Dog Vendor After Viral Video Shows Cop Taking His Cash
More than $53,000 have been raised for an unlicensed hot dog vendor whose money was seized by a University of California police officer. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has the details.
KXTV 9:59 AM. PDT September 12, 2017
