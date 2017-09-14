Motel 6 Admits It Was Reporting Its Guests To ICE in Arizona

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff
-
Protect Yourself From Getting Hacked
-
3 California bills that may become law
-
California making big bucks off catfish
-
How much money can police seize from citizens in California?
-
Mother, daughter killed in their South Sacramento home remembered
-
Local 11 p.m. weather: Sept. 13, 2017
-
Friday Night Football Week 2 edition!
-
Students given history lesson about 9/11 on 16th anniversary
-
Racist letter left at door of Elk Grove hair salon owned by African-American
More Stories
-
3 children found dead inside West Sacramento…Sep 13, 2017, 11:56 p.m.
-
Racist letter left at door of African-American owned…Sep 13, 2017, 9:16 p.m.
-
Trump denies reaching deal with top Democrats on…Sep 13, 2017, 7:02 p.m.