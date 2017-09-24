Poll: More Americans Trust Military Leaders Than President Trump on North Korea
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds 72 percent of respondents trust U.S. military leaders to deal with the North Korean threat responsibly. Less than a quarter of people in the U.S. think it should launch a military strike before North Korea can attack the U.S. or its allies.
KXTV 8:18 AM. PDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
2 killed after multi-car crash in North Sacramento
-
Old Vine Zins could see extinction in Lodi
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
Friday Night Football Week 4 edition
-
What one of Sacramento's top chefs thinks of 'Farm-to-Fork Capital' claim
-
New shelters in North Sacramento may help fight homelessness
-
Snowfall at Sugar Bowl
-
High school football game canceled due to safety concerns
-
CVS announces limits to opioid prescriptions
-
Kevin Thompson's 7 TD's lead Sac State over So. Utah
More Stories
-
Jaguars players lock arms, some kneel, during…Sep 24, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
Long-time Elk Grove water skiier makes it to world…Sep 24, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
2 homes, multiple buildings destroyed in Vacaville fireSep 23, 2017, 1:39 p.m.