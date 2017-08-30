Princes William and Harry Pay Tribute to Their Mother on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

20 years ago the world tragically lost one of the most iconic women of our time. Princess Diana. And today her sons, prince Harry and Prince William are praying tribute to their mother. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

KXTV 9:53 AM. PDT August 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories